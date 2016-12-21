Colorado man gets 30 months in prison...

Colorado man gets 30 months in prison for threatening attacks on...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Newsday

If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Autism awareness (Aug '08) 8 hr witold Kowal 279
Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09) 10 hr Aint dat da troof 35
Abluntrumphater 10 hr Aint dat da troof 12
is Nalina Shapiro fat? (Dec '12) 20 hr Ricky P 90
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Dudley 20,741
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... Fri FFS 1
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) Fri Magaddino crime f... 57
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,042

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC