Code Blue Expands to Daytime Warming
Buffalo, NY Thanks to an executive order from Governor Cuomo, those aiding the homeless are getting additional help. "Code Blue 32" will be called on nights when temperatures or wind chill are between 16 to 32 degrees and will include services at our Matt Urban Hope Center and Harbor House shelters as well as a daytime warming center located at Harbor House.
