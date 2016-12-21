Buffalo school board takes first step to oust Carl Paladino in 6-2 vote

File photo: Republican gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino holds a baseball bat as he concedes the election in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2010. Buffalo school board members today called Carl Paladino a bully, a racist and, in one case, "orange Cheetos" before voting 6-2 to request his resignation from the board governing New York's second-largest school district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.