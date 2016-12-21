Buffalo Police, Feds Investigate Attempted Firebombing
Buffalo, NY A failed attempt to firebomb a house in Buffalo has spurred a federal investigation by the the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. According to police, a beer bottle filled with gasoline was thrown through a window in the 400 block of Winslow Avenue on Thursday.
