Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra To Feature Two Concerts Under Dennis...

The BPO Chamber Orchestra will perform at Nativity Lutheran Church in East Aurora on January 11 and at Clarence Presbyterian Church on January 12. Both concerts begin at 7:30 PM. Concertmaster Dennis Kim will conduct the program, and is the featured soloist on Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" and Bach's Concerto for Violin and Oboe, along with new Principal Oboe Henry Ward .

