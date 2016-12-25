Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra To Fea...

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra To Feature Two Concerts Under Dennis...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The BPO Chamber Orchestra will perform at Nativity Lutheran Church in East Aurora on January 11 and at Clarence Presbyterian Church on January 12. Both concerts begin at 7:30 PM. Concertmaster Dennis Kim will conduct the program, and is the featured soloist on Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" and Bach's Concerto for Violin and Oboe, along with new Principal Oboe Henry Ward .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... 7 min Buck Rohde 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 min hillbilly jim 20,746
Abluntrumphater Sun Bflo Neocon 15
News Autism awareness (Aug '08) Sat witold Kowal 279
Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09) Sat Aint dat da troof 35
is Nalina Shapiro fat? (Dec '12) Fri Ricky P 90
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) Dec 23 Magaddino crime f... 57
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,964 • Total comments across all topics: 277,351,766

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC