Buffalo Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra performs two January concerts under baton of Dennis Kim
Two Western New York communities will get the chance to hear the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra in their own backyards this winter. The BPO Chamber Orchestra will perform at Nativity Lutheran Church in East Aurora on Jan. 11 and at Clarence Presbyterian Church on Jan. 12. Both concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. Concertmaster Dennis Kim will conduct the program, and is the featured soloist on Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" and Bach's Concerto for Violin and Oboe, along with new Principal Oboe Henry Ward.
