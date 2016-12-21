Buffalo man, 20, guilty of murder in alleged gang shooting
Marquille Spencer also was found guilty on Thursday of criminal possession of a weapon, but Supreme Court Justice Russell Buscaglia did not find him guilty of an assault charge in the non-jury trial. Authorities said Spencer fatally shot 18-year old Joseph Daniels in October of last year as he was standing on a street corner in Buffalo.
