Bruce Springsteen Releases Last E Street Band Concert With Clarence Clemons

Right before Christmas, Bruce Springsteen has delivered a present to his fans. Yesterday , he give an official release to one of his most historic concerts in recent memory: the Nov. 22, 2009 show at the HSBC Arena in Buffalo, N.Y. It was the last E Street Band performance to feature Clarence Clemons .

