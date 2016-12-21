Bruce Springsteen Releases Last E Street Band Concert With Clarence Clemons
Right before Christmas, Bruce Springsteen has delivered a present to his fans. Yesterday , he give an official release to one of his most historic concerts in recent memory: the Nov. 22, 2009 show at the HSBC Arena in Buffalo, N.Y. It was the last E Street Band performance to feature Clarence Clemons .
