Bruce Springsteen Releases Clarence Clemons' Final E Street Gig as Live LP
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's November 22, 2009 concert - their last full gig with Clarence Clemons - was released as a live LP Saturday. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's November 22nd, 2009 concert in Buffalo, New York – the final stop on the Working on a Dream tour and their last full gig with saxophonist Clarence "Big Man" Clemons before his June 2011 death – was officially released as a live LP Saturday through Springsteen's site.
