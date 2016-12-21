Accused Getaway Driver in Anchor Bar Shooting's Charges Dismissed
Buffalo, NY The suspected getaway driver in the Anchor Bar shooting has had charges against him dismissed. A judge threw out murder charges against Gregory Ramos because of insufficient evidence.
