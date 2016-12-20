2016 - What a Year It Was in Buffalo

2016 - What a Year It Was in Buffalo

Following several failed rounds of negotiations, Buffalo Teachers celebrated their first new contract since their previous deal expired in 2004. The Board of Education prepares to take its fight against board member Carl Paladino to the state, calling for his removal after he refused to resign amid using racist comments against the First Family.

