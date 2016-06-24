Missouri Man Convicted of Murder, Sta...

Missouri Man Convicted of Murder, Statutory Rape

Next Story Prev Story
Jun 24, 2016 Read more: Kansas City InfoZine

In September 2012, Balbirnie transported the victim to a house in Buffalo, Missouri, for sex. After consuming methamphetamines, Balbirnie killed the girl by choking her during sex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coach Nolan Dec 18 Enquirer 1
SNITCHES AND NARKS in Buffalo, MO (Dec '14) Dec 15 Dan 2
whos horny (Jan '13) Nov 25 Nympho69 5
Looking for Codey Dale Cummings Nov '16 Missing_ 1
louisburg murder?? (Feb '14) Sep '16 yardstick 15
James Lester Andrews (May '08) Sep '16 allan cameron 5
Lookin for any historical data and urban legend... Sep '16 Exbbh 1
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Buffalo, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,356 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,314

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC