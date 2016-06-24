Missouri Man Convicted of Murder, Statutory Rape
In September 2012, Balbirnie transported the victim to a house in Buffalo, Missouri, for sex. After consuming methamphetamines, Balbirnie killed the girl by choking her during sex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coach Nolan
|Dec 18
|Enquirer
|1
|SNITCHES AND NARKS in Buffalo, MO (Dec '14)
|Dec 15
|Dan
|2
|whos horny (Jan '13)
|Nov 25
|Nympho69
|5
|Looking for Codey Dale Cummings
|Nov '16
|Missing_
|1
|louisburg murder?? (Feb '14)
|Sep '16
|yardstick
|15
|James Lester Andrews (May '08)
|Sep '16
|allan cameron
|5
|Lookin for any historical data and urban legend...
|Sep '16
|Exbbh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC