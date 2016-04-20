Pittsburgh Pipe Moves Headquarters To...

Pittsburgh Pipe Moves Headquarters To Newly Purchased Building

Apr 20, 2016

Pittsburgh Pipe's strategic plan for growth continues to move forward with its recent acquisition of 2331 Hampton Ave. as the new home for its expanding corporate headquarters. The company recently purchased the 13,000-square-foot building for $675,000.

