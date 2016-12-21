Mr. Charles E. Atwell, Buffalo, KY

Thursday Nov 24 Read more: Columbia Magazine

Mr. Charles E. Atwell, Buffalo, KY Mr. Atwell was a former employee of the Parker-Kalon factory and the owner of Pioneer Cabinets. He was a talented woodworker and his handmade furniture and cabinetry will be cherished for generations.

