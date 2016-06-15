Police investigate robbery of driver
A delivery driver from Buffalo, Kentucky, told police he was confronted by a man who asked for his wallet, Detective Sgt. Troy Munson said of the incident reported at 12:50a a.m. in the 700 block of B Avenue East.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DonnaHash is liquor soaked and horny!
|4 min
|Mayme Hash
|2
|White gorilla escaped from zoo
|19 min
|Mayme Hash
|10
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|usa
|156,708
|Christmas lights on Old Lebanon Road (Dec '14)
|3 hr
|Lil ky
|4
|Girl hung herself at C-ville High (Jan '13)
|5 hr
|Real
|80
|Seasonal Joke of the Day
|5 hr
|GuysOnly
|3
|Dawna back in straightjacket
|7 hr
|Mayme Hash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC