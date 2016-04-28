Texting While Driving Leads to Arrest of a Buffalo Man
On Tuesday, April 26, 2015 around 2:21pm a traffic stop was conducted by a Kentucky State Police Officer on US31W in Hart County. The operator 25-year-old Keith E. Blair of Buffalo was observed to be texting while driving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kentucky State Police.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DonnaHash is liquor soaked and horny!
|5 min
|Mayme Hash
|2
|White gorilla escaped from zoo
|19 min
|Mayme Hash
|10
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|usa
|156,708
|Christmas lights on Old Lebanon Road (Dec '14)
|3 hr
|Lil ky
|4
|Girl hung herself at C-ville High (Jan '13)
|5 hr
|Real
|80
|Seasonal Joke of the Day
|5 hr
|GuysOnly
|3
|Dawna back in straightjacket
|7 hr
|Mayme Hash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC