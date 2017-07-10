UXO detonated in BV

Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: Chaffee County Times

A rusted metal shell that had been serving as "yard art" for over five years in the garden of a home near Main Street was identified as unexploded ordnance and destroyed by Fort Carson specialists Wednesday evening. The homeowner said they dug the shell, a 57mm armor piercing projectile believed to date back to World War II, out from under a cottonwood tree 5 or 6 years ago, and placed the seemingly innocuous object on a rock as decoration.

