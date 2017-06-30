Jailhouse Craft Beer to celebrate fir...

Jailhouse Craft Beer to celebrate first anniversary

The Jailhouse Craft Beer Bar on East Main Street in Buena Vista is celebrating its first anniversary on Saturday, July 15th with a mini-beer festival and live music. Baere Brewing, Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales, Cerebral Brewing, Elevation Beer Company, and Melvin Brewing will be pouring during the mini beer fest from 2-6 p.m. Live music will start on the outdoor stage at 3 p.m. with Boulder based rock band Augustus followed up by Denver based bluegrass band The River Arkansas 6-8 p.m. The Jailhouse recently extended its liquor license to include the lot next door, which houses The Watershed BV - a community shared space - an outdoor stage, where all the live music will be taking place, and The Bearded Lady food truck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.

Buena Vista, CO

