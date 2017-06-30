Grace Church to celebrate ministry

Grace Church to celebrate ministry

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jul 2 Read more: Chaffee County Times

Grace Church in Buena Vista will be hosting a Celebration of Ministry on July 23. The celebration begins with a service at 9 a.m. and is followed by a picnic on the church grounds. This service will celebrate all the ministers of the church and will include the giving and receiving of symbolic gifts for ministry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buena Vista Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12) May '17 Musikologist 16
News Chief Judge Martinez to retire, requiring new j... Mar '17 Mimi Crist 5
Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14) Aug '16 Concerned in Colo... 12
Horse riding (May '16) May '16 Wanting to trail ... 1
Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15) May '16 SpiritualAbuseSan... 2
Travel trailers 4 sale around Hartsel (Mar '16) Mar '16 Tacklebox 1
Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14) Jan '16 VERY HAPPY 3
See all Buena Vista Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buena Vista Forum Now

Buena Vista Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buena Vista Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Buena Vista, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,961 • Total comments across all topics: 282,261,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC