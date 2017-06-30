Grace Church to celebrate ministry
Grace Church in Buena Vista will be hosting a Celebration of Ministry on July 23. The celebration begins with a service at 9 a.m. and is followed by a picnic on the church grounds. This service will celebrate all the ministers of the church and will include the giving and receiving of symbolic gifts for ministry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Add your comments below
Buena Vista Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|16
|Chief Judge Martinez to retire, requiring new j...
|Mar '17
|Mimi Crist
|5
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|Travel trailers 4 sale around Hartsel (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Tacklebox
|1
|Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14)
|Jan '16
|VERY HAPPY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Buena Vista Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC