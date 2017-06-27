The Comanche Drive-In west of Buena Vista was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Twelve individual Chaffee County properties have been listed in the National Register of Historic Places since 2015 as part of an ongoing register nomination program of the Chaffee County Heritage Advisory Board. Listing of these properties was the result of two GARNA-administered grant-funding projects through the Colorado Historic Fun/History Colorado with cash matches provided by Chaffee County, the town of Buena Vista and area municipalities.
