Seven bands scheduled to play R&G Beer Festival

Buena Vista's first ever beer and music festival will take place Friday and Satur-day, July 1 and 2, as more 44 breweries and seven bands take part in the Rapids and Grass festival at The Beach at South Main. The festival, produced by The Jailhouse Craft Beer Bar in partnership with bluegrass band Rapidgrass and South Main Arts and Parks, will showcase fine beverages, bluegrass musicians bands and the rapids of the Arkan-sas River.

