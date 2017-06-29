Queen of Colorado blues returns to BV
The Buena Vista music scene offers plenty of live music through Independence Day, including the Hazel Miller Band and Byron White of The Damn Quails. Red dirt musicians Bryon White and Tanner Fenoglio start things off tonight with an acoustic set beginning at 6 p.m. at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Fenoglio, from Nocona, Texas, will open his first-ever Buena Vista show at 6 p.m. He has gained high praise for both his songwriting and live performances.
