Mining Hall of Fame and Museum announces inductees for 2017
GARNA and Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited are teaming up for another year of Stream Explorers to connect kids to the river in their backyard. Participants will discover the secret lives of creatures that live in the river, perform aquatic behavior experiments, gain experience with fly casting and learn to tie their own flies.
