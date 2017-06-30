Lost Lake road trip hike, and wildflower sightings
Sitting a little over 11,800 feet elevation, surrounded by jagged peaks reaching over 12,000, Lost Lake is a beautiful alpine lake near the summit of Cottonwood Pass near Buena Vista, CO. Alpine lakes are known for high elevations, crystal clear waters, good treks and incredible views.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.
Add your comments below
Buena Vista Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|16
|Chief Judge Martinez to retire, requiring new j...
|Mar '17
|Mimi Crist
|5
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|Travel trailers 4 sale around Hartsel (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Tacklebox
|1
|Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14)
|Jan '16
|VERY HAPPY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Buena Vista Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC