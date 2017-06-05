Land swap moves forward
Following a roller-coaster process of memos of understandings, statements of financial risk and collaborative efforts between the town and the school district, the land swap and subsequent Urban Inc. project is moving forward. Buena Vista school board members voted unanimously June 5 to continue moving forward with the baseball field project on the recently transferred River Park land.
