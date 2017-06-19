Kethley works featured at Greeley, Cheyenne
Local Buena Vista artist Paul Kethley will have new works for exhibition and sale at two Western invitational shows beginning with the Stampede Western Invitational in Greeley June 22-July 4 and the Cheyenne Frontier Days Western Art Show and Sale July 20-30. Kethley's work includes western landscape, wildlife and figurative subjects created in oil on canvas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Add your comments below
Buena Vista Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|16
|Chief Judge Martinez to retire, requiring new j...
|Mar '17
|Mimi Crist
|5
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|Travel trailers 4 sale around Hartsel (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Tacklebox
|1
|Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14)
|Jan '16
|VERY HAPPY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Buena Vista Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC