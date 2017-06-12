HRRMC Foundation awards two Mehos Scholarships
SALIDA, Colo.-The Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation recently announced the 2017 recipients of the Dr. William G. Mehos Scholarship. Robert Schumann of Buena Vista and Desmond Lau of Salida were both awarded $1,000 college scholarships.
