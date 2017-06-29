Head for the Hills tops festival bill

Head for the Hills tops festival bill

Colorado bluegrass band Head for the Hills will head-line when Buena Vista's new Rapids and Grass Beerfest comes to town this weekend with an 8 p.m. performance Saturday at The Beach at South Main. The band performed at Vertex in 2016, and anyone who caught that set at Vertex will be excited for the band's return to Buena Vista.

