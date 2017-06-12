Festival, music - embraced positivity'
Campout for the Cause, now in its ninth year, wrapped up its inaugural Buena Vista appearance with a positive, community-oriented vibe that felt at home in the creekside setting of the Meadows. The inevitable comparisons to Vertex will highlight more differences than similarities.
