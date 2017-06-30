East Main hosts gardening - challenge'

The gardens are a project of the town of Buena Vista Beautification Advisory Board, designed and installed by Bearss Landscaping with support from Buena Vista Public Works. The East Main garden project was made possible by the funding of $10,000 from the town of Buena Vista; a $5,000 charitable donation by Vertex/Madison House Presents/AEG; and $100 each charitable donations from CKS, Buena Vista Veterinary Clinic, Central Colorado Kitchens, Doumas Team at RE/MAX MVP, Buena Vista Dental Care, Elizabeth A. Gobble, CPA; The Lettucehead Food Company, The Evergreen Cafe, The Buena Vista Roastery Cafe and The Chaffee County Times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.