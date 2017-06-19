Community solar garden eyes 15-acre pilot project
What started out as an unassuming capstone project in sustainability studies from Colorado Mountain College is quickly growing into what could be Chaffee County's most sustainable energy project in recent memory. Buena Vista resident Sue Greiner was the first person to bring the idea for a community solar garden to the attention of town trustees and Sangre de Cristo Electric Assn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Add your comments below
Buena Vista Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|16
|Chief Judge Martinez to retire, requiring new j...
|Mar '17
|Mimi Crist
|5
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|Travel trailers 4 sale around Hartsel (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Tacklebox
|1
|Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14)
|Jan '16
|VERY HAPPY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Buena Vista Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC