BV music offers taste opportunities this weekend

Wednesday Jun 14

A few miles downstream, the country's oldest whitewater festival boasts an impressive musical line-up this weekend, but music fans would be hard-pressed to find a better place to hear live music than Buena Vista. Buena Vista's burgeoning live music scene includes plenty of offerings into next week, beginning with Melody Pond at 7 p.m. tonight at Deerhammer Distilling Co., 321 E. Main St. The two songwriters from Fayetteville, Ark., formerly known as The Sisters Sweet, just performed at The Lariat and The Asian Palate, so you may have already heard about their divine vocal harmonies.

