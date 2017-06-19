Buena Vista community pulled housing project from the brink
Buena Vista's $11.7 million affordable housing project by Urban Inc. received Colorado Housing and Finance Authority tax credits in September that will allow it to proceed. The 48-unit project will be built on land freed up in the innovative land swap between the town and Buena Vista School District.
