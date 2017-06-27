Buena Vista board of trustees: Town p...

Buena Vista board of trustees: Town passes Urban, Inc. deal

21 hrs ago Read more: Chaffee County Times

After various back and forths from public comments and trustee questioning, with scrutinized discussion by both sides, the board of trustees passed the sale agreement between town and Urban, Inc. for various properties per the land swap agreement. The first amendment to the agreement passed with 4-2 vote listing modified language to extend the deadline for closing to Nov. 1, 2017, to discuss the area of parcels known as the carve out.

Buena Vista, CO

