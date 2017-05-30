9th District Democrat candidate to sp...

9th District Democrat candidate to speak in BV

Read more: Chaffee County Times

The public is invited to meet Betty Field, a Democratic candidate for Colorado's 5th Congressional District, challenging Rep. Doug Lamborn, who has held the seat since 2006. Field will visit Buena Vista to speak - and listen - on Sunday, June 4, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church's meeting room.

