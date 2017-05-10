You've Got Male walks the plank
The buccaneers of You've Got Male are ready to sing about their adventures in "The Pirate's Life." They will join The Noteables in their spring concert series May 5-7, featuring songs that celebrate the healing power of music including the debut choral arrangement of "We Are the Song" by Cotopaxi singer/songwriter Mark Rostenko.
