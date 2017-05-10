Scouts compete in Iron Man Quintathal...

Scouts compete in Iron Man Quintathal...

The High Mountain District of the Rocky Mountain Council of Boy Scouts held an Iron Man Quintathalon on Saturday, May 6, at the High Mountain Adventure Base near Poncha Springs. The Scouts arrived Friday afternoon and set up their camps, and then were treated to a Cracker Barrel gathering at the camp lodge.

