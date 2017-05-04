CMC starts nurse aide training
To meet a growing workforce need, Colorado Mountain College in Chaffee County is offering nurse aide training classes in partnership with Columbine Manor. The first class is scheduled to begin May 22. Successful completion of the nine-week course will allow students to sit for the National Nurse Aide Assessment Program exam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Add your comments below
Buena Vista Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Musikologist
|16
|Chief Judge Martinez to retire, requiring new j...
|Mar '17
|Mimi Crist
|5
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|Travel trailers 4 sale around Hartsel (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Tacklebox
|1
|Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14)
|Jan '16
|VERY HAPPY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Buena Vista Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC