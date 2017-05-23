Chime Timers spread musical message
Maybe you have seen them in Jan's Restaurant at the Christmas Opening or at your local church, ringing in the season with their own special sound. Made up of 8-11 students from ages 8 to 12, Chime Time was established about 7 years ago as a ministry of Grace Church, in memoriam to Warren Thomas, beloved Grace Church member, a musician and enthusiastic encourager of the arts.
