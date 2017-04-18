Trout Steak Revival returns to BV to ...

Trout Steak Revival returns to BV to headline Campout for a Cause

The Meadows outside Buena Vista will be alive with a camping festival this summer, although its 400-person capacity is much smaller than the nearly 6,500 festival goers that camped out for the 2016 Vertex festival. Campout for the Cause will take place June 2-4 at The Meadows off Crossman Ave. and will focus on workshops, classes and a lineup of mostly Colorado bluegrass bands, including headliner Trout Steak Revival along with BV favorites Grant Farm and Pickin' on the Dead.

