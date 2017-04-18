Trout Steak Revival returns to BV to headline Campout for a Cause
The Meadows outside Buena Vista will be alive with a camping festival this summer, although its 400-person capacity is much smaller than the nearly 6,500 festival goers that camped out for the 2016 Vertex festival. Campout for the Cause will take place June 2-4 at The Meadows off Crossman Ave. and will focus on workshops, classes and a lineup of mostly Colorado bluegrass bands, including headliner Trout Steak Revival along with BV favorites Grant Farm and Pickin' on the Dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Add your comments below
Buena Vista Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chief Judge Martinez to retire, requiring new j...
|Mar 26
|Mimi Crist
|5
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|Travel trailers 4 sale around Hartsel (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Tacklebox
|1
|Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14)
|Jan '16
|VERY HAPPY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Buena Vista Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC