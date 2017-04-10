Rep. Doug Lamborn announces town hall...

Rep. Doug Lamborn announces town hall meetings

Monday Apr 10

Many Congress members returning to their home districts in recent months have been greeted with "the resistance," those opposed to the Donald Trump administration's policies, sanctioned by the GOP dominated House and Senate. But Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, might find a more friendly crowd during five town hall meetings he has planned this week during the two-week break in Congressional District 5, which is heavily Republican.

Buena Vista, CO

