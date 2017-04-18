Rapids & Grass Beer Festival draws 3 dozen breweries
Hopheads and bluegrass enthusiasts alike will find something to satiate their palates and ears during Buena Vista's newest summer festival. The Rapids & Grass festival will take place July 1 and already has more than 35 local and out-of-state breweries signed on to showcase their beers, along with some cider breweries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Add your comments below
Buena Vista Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chief Judge Martinez to retire, requiring new j...
|Mar 26
|Mimi Crist
|5
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|Travel trailers 4 sale around Hartsel (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Tacklebox
|1
|Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14)
|Jan '16
|VERY HAPPY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Buena Vista Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC