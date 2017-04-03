Mission in BV turns 20

Mission in BV turns 20

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Chaffee County Times

Celebrating 20 years of operation in Buena Vista, the Arkansas Valley Christian Mission invites the public to an open house on April 9. Co-founded by Paul and Barbie McCollister, the Mission aims to help families with resource management without encouraging dependence. By helping and giving to others, they hope to inspire faith in God and encourage response to the call of Jesus in Matthew 11:28-29.

