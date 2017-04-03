Mission in BV turns 20
Celebrating 20 years of operation in Buena Vista, the Arkansas Valley Christian Mission invites the public to an open house on April 9. Co-founded by Paul and Barbie McCollister, the Mission aims to help families with resource management without encouraging dependence. By helping and giving to others, they hope to inspire faith in God and encourage response to the call of Jesus in Matthew 11:28-29.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Add your comments below
Buena Vista Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chief Judge Martinez to retire, requiring new j...
|Mar 26
|Mimi Crist
|5
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|Travel trailers 4 sale around Hartsel (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Tacklebox
|1
|Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14)
|Jan '16
|VERY HAPPY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Buena Vista Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC