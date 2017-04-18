'Let me tell you something about'

'Let me tell you something about'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Chaffee County Times

Mrs. Keidel's 4th grade group included, front row from left, Bethanie Adams, Bridgy Dawson, Anna-Kate Gaston, Rylie Lehman, Payton Crites and Shiloh Wertz; back row Rhilin Sandoval, Felix Heeter, Greta Sander, Evelyn Halk, Caitlyn Gaskow and Kai Johnson. Mrs. Grover's 5th grade group included, front row from left, Wylie Van Deel, Colton Montoya, Nolan Verrier, Grace McFarland, Tegan Reese; back row Lindsey Trenkle, Nina Riley, Sierra Muller, Chloe Puckett, Emi Brooker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buena Vista Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chief Judge Martinez to retire, requiring new j... Mar 26 Mimi Crist 5
Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14) Aug '16 Concerned in Colo... 12
Leadville Music Selection (Sep '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 15
Horse riding (May '16) May '16 Wanting to trail ... 1
Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15) May '16 SpiritualAbuseSan... 2
Travel trailers 4 sale around Hartsel (Mar '16) Mar '16 Tacklebox 1
Review: RPM-Leadville (Mar '14) Jan '16 VERY HAPPY 3
See all Buena Vista Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buena Vista Forum Now

Buena Vista Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buena Vista Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

Buena Vista, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,084 • Total comments across all topics: 280,418,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC