Chorale spring concert has a new focus
The concerts will be held at 7 p.m., April 28, at Mountain Heights Baptist Church in Buena Vista and at 3 p.m., April 30, at First Presbyterian Church, Salida. The first half of the program is dedicated to the theme "TO LIFE - Life's Journey" and will feature music from "Fiddler On the Roof," "Pippin," "Finnian's Rainbow," "Cats," "Gigi," "The Fantastiks" and "A Little Night Music."
