BV's Wichmann receives USTA's Arthur Ashe Award
Bob Wichmann, long time Buena Vista resident and co-founder of the Rocky Mountain Racquet Club, was honored by the United States Tennis Association and Colorado Tennis Association for his contributions to underserved populations. In January, it was announced that Wichmann had been awarded the Arthur Ashe Award for his commitment to tennis in Buena Vista and the greater Arkansas River Valley, going back to the 1970s.
