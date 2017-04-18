BV woman nabbed in Salida meth bust

An undercover operation carried out by the Chaffee County Drug Task Force March 31 and April 1 in Salida resulted in the arrest of a Salida man and a Buena Vista woman on charges related to the alleged possession of methamphetamine. Task force members arrested Buena Vista resident Sheila Dimmitt, 41, following the purchase of just under an ounce of meth during the undercover operation, according to a press release issued Monday by the Salida Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.