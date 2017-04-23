Buena Vista man killed in pre-dawn pi...

Buena Vista man killed in pre-dawn pickup truck crash near Salida

Sunday Apr 23 Read more: Denver Post

A 34-year-old Buena Vista man driving near Salida early Sunday morning died when his green Chevy pickup veered off the road, went airborne, smashed into an embankment, rolled twice, hit a road sign and crashed into three parked trailers. They said William Robutka was rolling east on Chaffee County Road 120 in his 1999 Silverado, near the intersection with County Road 125.

