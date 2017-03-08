Walden Chamber hosts real vs. replica wine tasting
Oenophiles and winos alike will find something to appreciate at Walden Chamber Music Society's real vs. replica wine tasting and fundraiser at 5 p.m., March 5, at The Lariat. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Walden Chamber's scholarship fund, which provides money for local music students attending college or conservatory school.
Read more at Chaffee County Times.
