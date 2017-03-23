Town not awarded essential GOCO grant

Town not awarded essential GOCO grant

The town of Buena Vista and Buena Vista School District were informed March 22 that the town would not be receiving a $350,000 Get Outdoors Colorado grant and subsequent $130,000 Daniels Fund Grant, which was contingent on the town being awarded the GOCO grant. The roughly $500,000 in funding would have been used to construct a multi-sport field for the school district at a portion of the town's River Park, partially in exchange for the district's existing baseball field.

