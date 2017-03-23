Town not awarded essential GOCO grant

The town of Buena Vista and Buena Vista School District were informed March 22 that the town would not be receiving a $350,000 Get Outdoors Colorado grant and subsequent $130,000 Daniels Fund Grant, which was contingent on the town being awarded the GOCO grant. The roughly $500,000 in funding would have been used to construct a multi-sport field for the school district at a portion of the town's River Park, partially in exchange for the district's existing baseball field.

